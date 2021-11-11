Police: 16-year-old connected to carjackings, thefts in Woodbury and Oakdale

Nov. 11—Woodbury police believe that a 16-year-old boy arrested in Hennepin County is connected to a crime spree Monday in Woodbury and Oakdale.

Police Cmdr. John Altman said the teen was arrested in connection with another case, but officers are now working to link him and other suspects to a series of armed carjackings and thefts.

Woodbury police did not release the identity of the arrested 16-year-old. As of Wednesday, he had not been charged with a crime in Washington County.

On Monday night four crimes occurred, which police believe are connected:

— A Jaguar was stolen by thieves with handguns in the parking lot of the Target store on Valley Creek Plaza in Woodbury. That car has been recovered by police.

— A Honda Accord was stolen after the owner left it running to enter a store in a strip mall at Valley Creek Road and Woodbury Drive. Police are asking for the public's help to find that car, Minnesota license plate number GEC-302.

— A woman's purse and a phone were stolen outside the Chick-fil-A on Valley Creek Road in Woodbury.

— Armed thieves tried to steal a car in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee supermarket in Oakdale, but they were turned away.

In August, police arrested three juveniles in connection with the theft of 21 vehicles over a two-week period.

Police also reported Wednesday that a car in the Colby Lake area had been stolen when it was left running in a garage with the garage door open.