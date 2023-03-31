Police: 16-year-old girl arrested after bringing gun, ammunition to Daytona Beach school

A 16-year-old girl is facing felony charges after police say she brought a gun and ammunition to school Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Richard Milburn Academy, a free public charter school on Mason Ave. in Daytona Beach.

Police say the girl was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds, both felonies.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the teen was also caught with two magazines loaded with 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Police have not yet said exactly how they were alerted about the gun.

