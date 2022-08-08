Police: 16-year-old LaFargeville boy steals car, leads Watertown officers on chase through city

Aug. 8—WATERTOWN — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle from the town of Alexandria on Saturday night and led Watertown city police on a chase around residential neighborhoods in the center of the city Sunday morning.

The boy, whose name will not be released due to his age, is from the village of LaFargeville, according to Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr., spokesman for the city police department.

According to state police, a Subaru Forester was reported stolen in the town of Alexandria Saturday evening.

Detective Donoghue said a city patrol officer saw the vehicle pass them on the 100 block of Arsenal Street at about 3:41 a.m. Sunday, and witnessed it proceed the wrong direction on the one-way Arcade Street. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it proceeded above the speed limit but not reaching felony-level speeds. Detective Donoghue said the fastest the vehicle went during the pursuit was 55 mph in the four-lane, 35-mph section of Arsenal Street. He said the driver ignored red lights and stop signs as he fled the pursuing officer.

The vehicle reached Scio Street, where the driver struck a wall and was briefly trapped, but freed the vehicle. The vehicle proceeded up to the dead end of Scio Street before driving off the road and into the backyards of homes on North Meadow Street, he said.

He left the vehicle stuck in the backyard of 135 N. Meadow St., adjacent to the dead end of Scio Street.

The teenager then fled the yard on foot, police said. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and located the 16-year-old. They arrested him as he ran across North Meadow Street back toward Arsenal Street.

The teen was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, arraigned and released to the custody of a parent. He was given an appearance ticket to appear in city court on a number of criminal charges and traffic violations.