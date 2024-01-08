Police: 16-year-old shot in chest near north Charlotte park

Police are investigating after a teenager was reportedly shot in the chest near a playground in north Charlotte.

According to a police report, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Davis Lake Parkway near Downing Creek Drive.

Channel 9 asked MEDIC if medical responders went to the original call. MEDIC said it wasn’t called to that location.

The police report says a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest “by an unknown suspect.” The victim’s current condition wasn’t made available.

A description of the suspect wasn’t given.

Channel 9 reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information, but the department hasn’t released any additional details yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

