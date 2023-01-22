Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in

A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon.

Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.

Xenia police officers and Greene County deputies were called to the 400 block of East Second Street on Jan. 16 to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man and a 17-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Witnesses told police that two groups of people were fighting when at some point Strickland allegedly took out a pistol and started shooting.

He then ran from the scene.

Strickland is facing charges including attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

News Center 7′s policy would normally keep us from identifying an underage suspect, but since the police have released his name and image, we’ve made the decision to name him as well.

Strickland will be arraigned in the Greene County Juvenile Court at a future date.