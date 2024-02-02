Police: 17-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Crispus Attucks High School
Police: 17-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Crispus Attucks High School
Police: 17-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Crispus Attucks High School
Police in Pennsylvania offered grim new details in the case involving a 32-year-old who was charged earlier this week with killing and decapitating his father after showing off the severed head in a 14-minute YouTube video.
A soap-shaped stainless steel doodad that instantly removes the smell of onions (and more) from your skin? Brilliant!
Fans will have to wait even longer for the matchup.
The list of World Car Awards has been whittled down to 10 finalists, but only one American brand — Ford — appears among the remaining nine carmakers for this year’s top award.
A stealth startup led by ex-Blue Origin leaders, focused on harvesting resources from the moon, has quietly closed a sizable new tranche of funding, according to regulatory documents. Interlune, a startup that’s been around for at least three years but has made almost zero public announcements about its tech, has raised $15.5 million in new funding and aims to close another $2 million. A representative for Interlune declined to comment on this story.
Looking for a budget-friendly option that moisturizes strands and fights frizz? Check out this drugstore pick.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The risk/reward ratio of the department store stock is looking up after its recent drop.
'I'll never pay someone to straighten my hair again,' says one of more than 37,000 perfect reviews.
Victoria Monét, Taylor Swift and SZA are among the female artists who could take home trophies in major categories and make Grammys history.
NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti Super and 4080 Super are bother faster than the original cards, but the 4080 Super's $200 discount makes it far more compelling.
"Talking to kids about weight can backfire because they may begin to feel self-conscious, anxious or ashamed of their bodies," says one expert.
Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is on sale via Amazon, and it includes two years of AppleCare+. That brings the price down to $409 from $510 for the tablet and warranty coverage.
For the last several quarters we've seen a lull in the expansion of the cloud infrastructure market, with lower growth numbers than we've been accustomed to seeing in the past. The new revenue wave began just last year, driven by the ChatGPT hype cycle, but has already pushed cloud infra revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $74 billion, up $12 billion over last year at this time and $5.6 billion over Q3, the largest quarter-over-quarter increase the cloud market has experienced, per Synergy Research. The cloud infrastructure market for the entire year grew to an eye popping $270 billion, up from $212 billion in 2022.
XPeng, Tesla's challenger from China, has its eye on the international market and plans to use its smart driving software as a selling point. The Guangzhou-based electric vehicle upstart said at an event this week that it will start developing its highway-specific Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for global users in 2024, while the international version of its next-generation, all-purpose XNGP feature will commence development in 2025. "We look forward to enabling overseas users to access XPeng's autonomous driving that is already available in China," Xiaopeng He, the firm's founder and CEO, said at the event.
The TP-Link gizmo can help you eke a bit more bandwidth out of a slow network.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
When teens are blowing their allowance on (or begging for) "it" items like Stanley tumblers or skin care, what should parents do?