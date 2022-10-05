Police: 17-year-old boy killed in Waterbury shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Bishop Street in Waterbury Tuesday night, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Police responded to Bishop Street before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Responders found evidence of gunfire and a teen who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after.

Waterbury Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at (203)-574-6941.