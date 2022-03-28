Police: 17-year-old girl was killed by her boyfriend during an argument

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in Avondale on Sunday, and police say they have arrested her boyfriend and charged him with murder.

Auvionne Chichester was found shot in the 300 block of Forest Avenue around 6:30 p.m. She was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she died.

Javonte Dixon, 20, is charged with murder in her death.

According to court documents, Dixon shot Chichester in the stomach during an argument.

In 2020, Dixon was arrested on domestic violence charges against his juvenile sisters. Police said he punched one of them in the face, punched and kicked another in the head. The charges were eventually dismissed for want of prosecution.

Dixon is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Monday morning for a bond hearing.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 17-year-old girl was killed by her boyfriend