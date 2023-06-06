Police say 17-year-old robbed store in Kent, leading to nearby KSU campus lockdown

The Kent Police Department released an image from a store surveillance camera of a gunman who robbed Flash Vapes at 1444 E. Main St. in Kent at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Kent police said a 17-year-old suspected of robbing Flash Vapes in Kent on May 27 has been arrested. The robbery resulted in a campuswide alert at Kent State University.

In a release, Kent police said they received an anonymous tip and worked with Cuyahoga Falls police before visiting a Brimfield Township residence June 1 to speak to a suspect in the case.

The release did not say when or where the suspect was arrested, and Kent police did not immediately return a message seeking further information.

The release said the 17-year-old was initially held in Summit County on other charges, and Kent police have signed a second-degree felony robbery charge against the teen. Charges against him could not be found online Tuesday at Portage County courts website, nor on the Stow Municipal Court or Summit County Common Pleas Court websites.

The robbery at 1444 E. Main St., a few hundred feet east of Horning Road, led to a police search and a "shelter in place" advisory for students, staff and visitors at Kent State University.

Police said a gunman entered the store about 7:45 p.m. and demanded money and merchandise before running out.

Kent State issued the advisory to students on social media and its website at about 8:15 p.m. as Kent police officers searched campus buildings for the robber. The university canceled the warning at 10:30 p.m., saying he had not been found on campus. It added that police officers would remain stationed in occupied residence halls.

The gunman, who wore a mask, was described as a thin man wearing jeans, red undershorts and a black shirt with white writing that said "Cookies."

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police: 17-year-old robbed Flash Vapes in Kent, leading to KSU alert