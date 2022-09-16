Police: 17-year-old Shelby High School student killed in shooting

A Shelby High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to Logan Street in Shelby after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area. No one said they saw the shooting though.

At the scene, police said they found a 17-year-old lying on the ground dead. The victim has not been identified.

Authorities are still working to determine who murdered the teen. Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call 911.

This is an ongoing investigation.

