Police: 17-year-old who shot, killed teen, fled scene but later surrendered

A teen in Paulding County is dead after police said they found him with a gunshot wound to the chest.

On Saturday Sept. 24 at 3:32 p.m. police responded to a home in the Southern Oaks Subdivision located at 197 Southern Oaks Dr. in Dallas, Georgia.

Upon initial investigation , deputies learned the suspect, 17-year-old Nathanial Kennedy had fled the home in a car.

The 17-year-old victim was found in the loft apartment, which was located at the detached garage on the property with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials said with the help of the United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, they were able to make contact with Kennedy and encouraged him to turn himself in.

On Sunday September 25, Kennedy turned himself in and was taken into custody without incident.

Kennedy has been charged with murder and is being held at the Paulding County jail without bond.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News more charges are expected.

The motive of the shooting is still unknown.

