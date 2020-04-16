Police find 18 bodies in 'makeshift' facility at New Jersey nursing home; state AG to investigate

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that he has directed state law enforcement to look into a nursing home where police found 18 bodies in what he said was a "makeshift" facility at the home.

Police had found five bodies on Easter Sunday after receiving tips and found another 13 on Monday in a holding area after receiving a call about a body stored in a shed at the Andover Rehabilitation and Subacute Care I and II in Andover Township.

State officials said on Thursday that a total of 35 residents had died at the home since the end of March, which is made up of two separate buildings. They said 19 of those deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Murphy said he was "heartbroken" about reports of deaths at the facility and "outraged that bodies of the dead were piling up in a makeshift facility." He added that he has "asked the State Attorney General to look into the matter" along with state health officials. A case like this, he said, "shakes you to your bones."

Andover Subacute and Rehab Center was over whelmed with 17 bodies at their morgue that could only hold 4 bodies in Andover Township, N.J.

"New Jerseyans living in our long-term care facilities deserve to be cared for with respect, compassion and dignity," Murphy said. "We can and must do better."

The governor said that the State Attorney General's Office has been instructed to investigate the situation and would do a review all long-term facilities that have had a "disproportionate number of deaths during the COVID outbreak."

The state health department has sent a team of communicable disease experts to the facility to assist staff members and residents, the governor said.

"We know this is an issue that is not unique to New Jersey," Murphy said. "It is national in scope. We know that there are bad actors in the industry across the country. But New Jersey can lead in how we respond to these issues.”

He said the situation was "completely beyond the pale" and "completely unacceptable."

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said that in addition to the deaths, the Andover facility had 103 other residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and 133 more who had flu-like symptoms. She said 52 staff had flu-like symptoms as well.

The bodies had been piling up behind closed doors at the home — a total of 18 found over two days — in what has become an epicenter of the regional nursing home crisis as the coronavirus sweeps through long-term care facilities across New York and New Jersey.

Acting on tips, health officials found five bodies at a holding area in the facility in the early morning hours Sunday. They went back Monday after being told about a body that had been stored in a shed. The body had been removed, they said, but 13 additional bodies were taken out of the facility.

By Thursday, health and law enforcement officials had arranged for a refrigerator truck to be sent to the home, where dozens of people have reportedly died, to allow it to store bodies properly. No criminal charges have been filed but health and law enforcement officials are investigating the matter.

"Steps have been taken to adequately keep the remains of people who died at the facility," said Greg Mueller, Sussex County's First Assistant Prosecutor. He said that a refrigeration truck at the site would have adequate capacity, and that such trucks can store about 100 bodies.

The lack of protective gear and staffing shortages has become a critical problem at nursing homes across the region, with state officials in New York and New Jersey saying that such facilities have made up a large proportion of the total number of COVID-19 deaths.