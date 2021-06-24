Police: 18-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Clairton

Jun. 24—An 18-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Clairton, according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Miller Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. Thursday for reports of the shooting.

On scene, first responders learned the man had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, officials said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

