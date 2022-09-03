Police: 18-year-old dead, two others hurt in Gastonia shooting Friday night

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating shootings that left an 18-year-old dead Friday night and two others hurt.

Police say a 18-year-old, 19-year-old and 27-year-old were all shot outside in the 200 block of North King Street. The 18-year-old later died at the hospital and was the only one to be pronounced deceased. Their identity has not been released.

The condition and the identities of the two other victims is not known at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Gastonia Police for more information.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.

