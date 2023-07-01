Police: 18-year-old driver injures woman, 4-year-old before fleeing scene

Jun. 30—A woman and her young son were injured after police allege an 18-year-old driver struck them last week on Division Street.

Spokane police responded around 7 a.m. June 23 to Lyons Avenue and Division Street {%%note} {/%%note}, according to a police news release.

The woman was pushing her baby in a stroller and walking alongside her 4-year-old son as they crossed Division in a marked crosswalk, police said. The suspect, Owen Neeson-Graham, turned left and struck the mother, child and stroller before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, police allege.

The woman had serious but not life-threatening injuries, and the 4-year-old received injuries that were also not life-threatening. Officers said the baby was unharmed.

The incident was captured on video, and witnesses provided information to police. Officers located Neeson-Graham Wednesday and arrested him on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and vehicular assault.

Neeson-Graham was in the Spokane County Jail Friday with a $70,000 bond. He made his first court appearance Thursday and is set for an arraignment July 11.

Neeson-Graham also faces multiple assault charges stemming from a September incident in northeast Spokane. A trial is set for November for those charges.

Police seek the public's help in locating the 2005 Dodge Magnum used in the crash. The license plate number is CHH8339. Those who know where the car is can call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2023-20122042, or email jtyler@spokanepolice.org.