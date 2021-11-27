Police: 18-year-old Harrison City man sent lewd images, texts to 15-year-old girl

Nov. 27—Forward Township police said an 18-year-old Harrison City man sent an inappropriate image and messages to a 15-year-old girl.

Police charged Jake Alexander Starek with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and dissemination to minors stemming from the alleged Nov. 15 incident.

Officer Zlatan Avdic said in court documents that as he examined the girl's cell phone in an unrelated case, he discovered "very explicit messages and pictures" Starek sent to her via Snapchat.

Avdic said Starek asked the girl to send him a nude photo of herself and sent her an image of his genitalia. Messages from Starek appeared on the phone while it was in Avdic's possession, the officer said.

Starek admitted to police that he sent the messages and said he knew the girl who received them was underage, according to a criminal complaint filed by Avdic.

Starek was arraigned Friday before District Judge Craig Stephens and released on unsecured $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15 before District Judge Beth Mills in Elizabeth.

