Police: 18-year-old man dead, 3 others injured in Washington Park mass shooting

An 18-year-old man was killed in a Sunday night mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Police said three others, including two teenagers, were injured.

Police said they responded to reports of a person shot in the 5700 block of South Payne Drive at about 8:16 p.m. They found multiple people shot outside when they arrived. Police said an unidentified man took out a gun and shot victims who were fleeing the scene on foot following an argument among several women.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the thigh and buttocks, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and is in fair condition. Another 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and torso and is also in fair condition. A 52-year-old man was shot once in the face and chest and is in critical condition. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody, and police are investigating.

