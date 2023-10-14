Police: 18-year-old man hospitalized in Fall River with multiple gunshot wounds

FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old man was sent to the hospital on Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The Fall River Police Department said in a press release that they responded to a report of a male shot in the 200 block of Locust Street on Saturday, Oct. 14, around 12:20 p.m.

Police said that upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male who "had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper extremities."

He was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Police did not provide any further details about the incident, or his condition.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This incident is under investigation by the Major Crimes Division and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The Fall River Police Department said they have "activated additional units as part of a post incident impact team to increase our presence in areas affected by this incident."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Police: 18-year-old man hospitalized multiple gunshot wounds Fall River