Police: 18-year-old stabs mother 3 times in argument over dog defecating on floor

A Daytona Beach Shores man who stabbed his mother three times in an argument that started over a dog soiling the floor remained jailed on Monday without bail, records show.

Charles Soutier, 18, was charged with attempted felony murder in the stabbing incident that occurred on June 22 at 9:46 a.m. at his mother's home, according to an arrest report.

Police said they were called to the Daytona Beach Shores home after the woman called to report that her son had stabbed her.

Officers arriving at the scene saw Soutier near the home with his hands raised. After he was secured by police, he told them that the dog had diarrhea and had defecated on the dog's training pad on the floor on Wednesday.

Soutier said that he got into an argument with his mother and that during the heated exchange, his mother told him to get his life together. Soutier said he got so angry and initially felt like stabbing her, so he chose the smallest knife from the kitchen knife block and set it aside.

But then Soutier went out to New Smyrna Beach with his mother and brother for dinner. They all came back home afterward, the report said.

Then on Thursday morning, while in the kitchen, Soutier got into an argument with his mother again. And when his mother again repeated that Soutier needed to get his life together, he grabbed the knife he had set aside and stabbed his mother, who was making coffee, police said.

The woman ran away. Soutier chased after her telling her "I will (expletive) kill you," according to his arrest report.

Soutier stabbed his mother near the base of the back of her neck, on the shoulder, and in the arm, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man stabs mother in argument over dog defecating on floor