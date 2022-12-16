Police: 18-year-old woman injured in shooting on Main Street in Hartford

An 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford early Friday morning, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3200 block of Main Street just after 1 a.m. Friday morning. Officers found evidence of gunfire on the scene, police said.

While officers were at the scene, police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at an area hospital.

Police responded to the hospital and found an 18-year-old woman with sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The woman is in stable condition, police said.

The Hartford Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.