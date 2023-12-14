Police: 19-year-old charged in connection with shooting of 17-year-old at CT mall

Police have arrested a 19-year-old accused of shooting a 17-year-old last week in a Waterbury mall, and authorities say another arrest is coming.

Marcos Gonzalez Jr. of Waterbury was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal transfer, purchase or sale of a firearm, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The charges stem from a shooting reported last Friday at the Brass Mill Center mall. Officers at 5 p.m. received reports of a disturbance in the food court area between a group of males that led to one of them being shot.

The first officers on scene found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso area and possibly his left hand, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He has been listed in stable condition, according to police.

The individuals involved fled the scene following the altercation, but a police K-9 was able to find the gun that was used somewhere in the mall.

Detectives in Waterbury developed Gonzalez as a suspect during their investigation and obtained a warrant for his arrest. They also discovered that he has previously been convicted of felony charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and third-degree larceny, which bars him from having guns or ammunition, police said.

Gonzalez was held on a $1.5 million bond following his arrest and was expected to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday.

Police said they anticipate making an additional arrest in the shooting.