Police: 19-year-old charged with DWI after 18-year-old falls off golf cart, dies

A 19-year-old has been charged with DWI and involuntary manslaughter after an 18-year-old fell off a golf cart on Labor Day and died, police said.

The Gaston County Police Department said officers went to Briarwood Court near Mount Holly on Sept. 5 just before 12:30 a.m. Officers were told several people were drinking and riding a golf cart in the area when someone fell off, GCPD said.

When they arrived, first responders found Gabby Eliese Carrigan, 18. They said she was unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day, police said.

Investigators said Derek Tyler Helms, 19, was driving the golf cart. They also said he was drinking underage.

Helms was initially charged with DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving, but police said after finding more evidence, detectives also charged him with involuntary manslaughter.

Helms is in the Gaston County jail with a $300,000 bond.

Police asked anyone with information about the investigation to call Detective H. Dow at the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320. Information can also be reported through Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Information leading to an arrest can result in a reward of up to $1,000, police said.

