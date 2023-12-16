Police: 19-year-old dies at hospital after being shot in Villages at Roll Hill

A 19-year-old is dead following a shooting that happened in the Villages at Roll Hill on Friday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Williamsburg Drive around 4:14 p.m. for a report of a person shot, officials said in a news release.

Once they arrived at the scene, police located 19-year-old Mycole Smith outside in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders took Smith to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries soon after arrival.

The investigation is ongoing and police have yet to release information about a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: 19-year-old dies after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill