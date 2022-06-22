Police: 2 Arlington teens arrested after Carvana car lot theft, 2 other suspects at large

Blue Mound police believe four young men were involved in a car theft at a local Carvana car lot over the weekend. Two 18-year-olds from Arlington have been arrested, and police are looking for two other suspects.

On Saturday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Carvana, at 1123 Cantrell Sansom Road, on a report of theft.

“Upon arrival, we observed a Carvana owned 2021 Chevrolet 2500 had smashed through the exit gate causing major damage to the truck and gate system,” police said in a news release. “While the truck drove through the gate and caused a diversion, a 2020 black Dodge Challenger Scat Pack was stolen from the lot.”

Ethan Gaither, 18, of Arlington, was arrested near the scene. Police said he drove the truck that caused damage to the gate. Gaither is being held on $55,000 bond and is facing charges of criminal mischief and engaging in organized criminal activity.

After further investigation, police also said video footage showed three other young men getting into the stolen Challenger and fleeing.

Detectives have identified the three suspects, and on Monday afternoon arrested Carlos Valdez, 18, of Arlington.

Valdez, who’s awaiting arraignment, faces a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Andy Sanchez, and Aidian “Melo” Pierce, both of Grand Prairie, are still at large, police said.

Police said the four teenagers are part of a “self-proclaimed group” called “Bankr0ll,” which has stolen cars, guns and other items.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Blue Mound Police Department.