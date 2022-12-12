Police: 2 arrested, 1 injured after Saturday night drive-by in South Perry District

Dec. 12—A man and woman were arrested after a person was injured in a reported drive-by shooting in the South Perry District on Saturday, Spokane police said.

Spokane police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Perry Street, Spokane Police Lt. Terry Preuninger said. One person appeared to have received a grazing wound to the back of the leg, he said.

Police located a suspect vehicle near First Avenue and Pine Street shortly after the shooting. The driver, Jimmy J. Blackburn, 39, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. The passenger, Brandelyn E. Labrum, 33, was arrested for drive-by shooting.

Both were booked on $1 million bond.