Police: 2 arrested in connection to Middtown Lounge shooting in Middletown

Mar. 25—Middletown police have arrested two people in connection to a Saturday bar shooting that injured two people, including a man charged.

Police arrested Davion Gates, 22, in the 2800 block of Yankee Road, on Wednesday and arrested Jermaine Trammel, 23, in the 2800 block of Wilbraham Road, today for their involvement in a shooting at Middtown Lounge on Clark Street, according to police.

They were charged with felonious assault and discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police were dispatched on a report of shots fired and found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to the head, according to the police report and officials.

The 19-year-old woman remains hospitalized and is improving, according to police.

A short time after the shooting, Trammel arrived at Atrium Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Trammell said he was in the bar when a fight broke out between multiple people and he walked out the door to leave, "and that's when he heard multiple gunshots and then felt his arm burning," according to the police report. A friend dropped him off at the hospital, he told police.

Anyone with any information should call the Middletown police department at 513-425-7720 or detective Ryan Morgan at 513-425-7735.