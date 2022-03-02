Police: 2 arrested in Tucson shooting that left man wounded; gunshots fired at officers

Tucson police arrested two suspects who they said were involved in a shooting that injured a man and led to a police pursuit with gunshots fired at officers Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 911 calls about a shooting around 7 a.m. in the area of Craycroft Road and 24th Street and found a man with gunshot trauma. The man had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to a statement released by Tucson Police Department.

Patrol officers found the suspect vehicle with the description provided by witnesses which included the license plate. A brief police pursuit started near Country Club Road and Aviation Parkway, police said.

During the pursuit, one of the passengers in the suspect vehicle shot at officers, according to police. A patrol vehicle was struck, but no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a mailbox on Howard Avenue, and police said the suspects ran into the neighborhood. A woman who left the vehicle was detained.

Police requested assistance to search for the remaining suspects, and the neighborhood was cordoned off south from Silverlake Road from Country Club Road east to Palo Verde Avenue.

About two hours later, police dogs found the suspected driver of the vehicle hiding in a yard. The driver was identified as 41-year-old David Eugene Howard.

Police said they concluded the extensive search around 1 p.m. but investigative staff remained in the area.

SWAT personnel later arrested another suspect with the assistance of police dogs. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Ray Drew Kittrell, was found almost three miles away from the neighborhood that had been cordoned. The police dogs bit Kittrell during the arrest, and police said he sustained a minor injury.

Officials said Kittrell shot the man and was also the person who fired at officers. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, shooting at an occupied structure, two counts of discharging a weapon in the city limits, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of prohibited possessor.

Story continues

Howard faces possible charges of suspected drive-by shooting and unlawful flight from law enforcement. Both suspects were booked into a Pima County jail.

The woman who left the suspect vehicle was released, according to officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesperson.

Detectives believe a fourth person was in the vehicle, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME (520-882-7463).

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police: 2 arrested in Tucson shooting that left man wounded