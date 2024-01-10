Police: 2 arrests made in Daytona Beach store raid

A store owner and clerk have been arrested following a convenience store raid in Daytona Beach.

It happened at J’s Food Store on Ridgewood Avenue.

So far, the two people arrested are facing illegal alcohol and single cigarette sale charges, which was part of a joint investigation with the ABT.

At last check, investigators were waiting on a warrant to possibly bring more charges based on narcotics they found inside the shop.

Police Chief Jakari Young told Channel 9 that the bust was a long time coming for the business.

“Anyone that is familiar with this location knows that this is ground zero for a plethora of illegal activity. So, I could not think of a better way to kick off the new year than serving this search warrant and to me, this is just round one. We will be back. I am going to keep my foot on the neck of this business until they tighten up,” said Chief Young.

He is warning other local businesses that this raid was just the first of many planned for this year.

