Police: 2 attempted homicide suspects in custody after car chase ends in Harmar Township

Two attempted homicide suspects are in custody after a police chase, authorities say.

The chase began after Pittsburgh detectives saw a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting on Oct. 2. which left one person in critical condition.

Detectives saw the vehicle on Natchez Street in Mount Washington. It began to flee as they tried to pull it over.

The car crossed the Liberty Bridge and sped down the North Bound side of Route 28.

Harmar Township police said they were alerted of the pursuit at around 12:15 p.m. by Allegheny County dispatchers and were able to box the suspects in as they tried to take the Harmar Township exit.

Police say 24-year-old Allan Littlejohn was arrested for attempted homicide and his role in the chase, and 21-year-old Carter Hodges was also arrested for his suspected role in the attempted homicide.

Police say several items were thrown out of the car on the Liberty Bridge and at the Harmar Township exit. They did not specify what the items were.

The chase had to be briefly terminated for safety reasons when the suspects reached the Fox Chapel area.

Officers arrested the suspects at around 1:30 p.m. They are both being held in the Allegheny County Jail at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

