Police: 2 Auburn residents assaulted, spit on officers who found dog ‘clinging to life’

Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home.

Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed dog. The officers arrived to find the dog with a kitchen knife plunged into the side of its head “clinging to life.”

When Michelle Rodgers, 44, and Jacob Rodgers, 20, returned to the residence, they assaulted and spat on the officers in an attempt to gain entry to the home that was in the midst of being turned into a crime scene.

The pair were arrested for disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. Neither is facing charges related to the killing of the dog as of yet, according to Auburn police.

The incident remains under investigation by Auburn detectives.

