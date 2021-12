Two juveniles were shot Friday night in Portsmouth and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said in a tweet.

It happened near 7th Street, the tweet said.

One boy suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and a second had non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police did not give ages for the two victims, but said they are juvenile males.

