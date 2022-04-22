Police: 2 charged with child’s fentanyl-induced death in Catawba County

Two women are in custody for a child’s death that was caused by a fentanyl overdose, Long View police said.

Officers said they were called to the hospital on Nov. 7, 2021 for a child who had been admitted for a medical emergency. Police said the child died that day and their name will not be made public.

Long View police said they and the State Bureau of Investigation went to a home on 24th Street Southwest in Long View to gather evidence. Three days later, authorities asked for an autopsy on the child.

ALSO READ: Man accused of child abuse now charged with murder after adopted newborn son dies

Investigators got the report back on March 28 and it said the cause of the child’s death was the “toxic effects of fentanyl.”

Police said investigators testified to a grand jury, who indicted Haley Odessa Godshall and Daisy Renee Bare on one felony charge each of involuntary manslaughter for the child’s death.

Both were served with their indictments on April 21; Godshall was placed under a $100,000 bond and Bare a $1 million bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they don’t have any more information.

Investigators asked anyone who knows about the case to call the Long View Police Department at 828-327-2343 and ask to speak with Investigator J. Rector.

(WATCH BELOW: Child hurt in shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says)



