Police: 2 charged in East Hartford shooting aren't the shooters

Apr. 22—A Hartford man is being held in lieu of bond and a Vernon woman is free on bond while they face charges in an incident a year ago in which five shots were fired at a house on Columbus Street in East Hartford.

But police believe neither of the defendants — Lionell Tyron Keith, 22, of Hartford and Christine Nicole Kincman, 21, whose address is listed as an apartment at 81 Orchard St. in Vernon — fired the shots, which were reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. April 23, 2020.

Although there was initial confusion as to the location of the shooting, police eventually determined that five shots were fired in the area of a Columbus Street house, according to a report by East Hartford police Officer Sawyer A. Shaw.

Police charged Keith, whose first name has also been spelled "Loinell" in official records, and Kincman with conspiring to commit three misdemeanors in the shooting — first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and second-degree breach of peace.

Police also charged each of them with two gun felonies — altering or removing firearm identification marks and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. In addition, police charged Kincman with a felony count of first-degree threatening.

Keith, who is also facing a charge of violating probation conditions for the third time in a first-degree robbery case dating from 2015, is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond, online records show. Kincman is free on $75,500 bond.

Based on statements from witnesses, Shaw concluded that Keith and Kincman were in one vehicle that night while the shots were fired from another vehicle, occupied by two people identified only as "Julia" and "Ro."

But Shaw added in a report, "I believe that they all came to the area to cause a problem."

Lt. Joshua Litwin, the East Hartford police spokesman, told a reporter in an email this week that there have been no additional arrests in the case.

A man identified as the victim told police that he had recently had a dispute with Kincman and a friend of hers, who he knew only as Julia, about a speaker and a phone. In an argument conducted via text message, the man threatened to "whoop" Kincman if she came to his house, and she threatened to have someone shoot him, Shaw reported.

The man's girlfriend was texting Julia at the same time he was texting Kincman, and Julia told her to have her boyfriend come outside, the officer continued. The man said he didn't go outside but heard three shots fired, according to the officer.

While Officer Lawrence W. Henrickson was trying to find the location of the shooting, a white sedan suddenly accelerated past him, he reported. He followed it and eventually stopped it near Alumni Park on Main Street.

Police found a gun loaded with 9mm rounds, with its serial number scratched off, under the car's front passenger seat, where Keith had been sitting, Henrickson reported. He added, however, that Keith urged police to test his hands for gunshot residue.

Although five spent 9mm shell casings were found on Columbus Street, Shaw reported that the gun found in the car with Keith and Kincman appeared not to have been fired.

Kincman denied to police that she or Keith had anything to do with the shooting, which she said must have been committed by "Ro," who she said was angry at the victim for making "nasty comments" to Julia, the officer reported.

