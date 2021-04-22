Police: 2 charged in East Hartford shooting aren't the shooters

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·4 min read

Apr. 22—A Hartford man is being held in lieu of bond and a Vernon woman is free on bond while they face charges in an incident a year ago in which five shots were fired at a house on Columbus Street in East Hartford.

But police believe neither of the defendants — Lionell Tyron Keith, 22, of Hartford and Christine Nicole Kincman, 21, whose address is listed as an apartment at 81 Orchard St. in Vernon — fired the shots, which were reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. April 23, 2020.

Although there was initial confusion as to the location of the shooting, police eventually determined that five shots were fired in the area of a Columbus Street house, according to a report by East Hartford police Officer Sawyer A. Shaw.

Police charged Keith, whose first name has also been spelled "Loinell" in official records, and Kincman with conspiring to commit three misdemeanors in the shooting — first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and second-degree breach of peace.

Police also charged each of them with two gun felonies — altering or removing firearm identification marks and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. In addition, police charged Kincman with a felony count of first-degree threatening.

Keith, who is also facing a charge of violating probation conditions for the third time in a first-degree robbery case dating from 2015, is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond, online records show. Kincman is free on $75,500 bond.

SHOOTING CHARGES

DEFENDANTS: Lionell Tyron Keith, 22, of Hartford, whose first name has also been spelled "Loinell," and Christine Nicole Kincman, 21, whose address is listed as an apartment at 81 Orchard St. in Vernon

CHARGES: Both charged with conspiring to commit misdemeanors in the shooting and with two gun felonies, altering or removing firearm identification marks and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. Police also charged Kincman with a felony count of first-degree threatening.

STATUS: Keith is held at the Hartford Correctional Center in lieu of $300,000 bond; Kincman is free on $75,500 bond. Keith is due Monday in Hartford Superior Court; Kincman is due June 11 in Manchester Superior Court.

Based on statements from witnesses, Shaw concluded that Keith and Kincman were in one vehicle that night while the shots were fired from another vehicle, occupied by two people identified only as "Julia" and "Ro."

But Shaw added in a report, "I believe that they all came to the area to cause a problem."

Lt. Joshua Litwin, the East Hartford police spokesman, told a reporter in an email this week that there have been no additional arrests in the case.

A man identified as the victim told police that he had recently had a dispute with Kincman and a friend of hers, who he knew only as Julia, about a speaker and a phone. In an argument conducted via text message, the man threatened to "whoop" Kincman if she came to his house, and she threatened to have someone shoot him, Shaw reported.

The man's girlfriend was texting Julia at the same time he was texting Kincman, and Julia told her to have her boyfriend come outside, the officer continued. The man said he didn't go outside but heard three shots fired, according to the officer.

While Officer Lawrence W. Henrickson was trying to find the location of the shooting, a white sedan suddenly accelerated past him, he reported. He followed it and eventually stopped it near Alumni Park on Main Street.

Police found a gun loaded with 9mm rounds, with its serial number scratched off, under the car's front passenger seat, where Keith had been sitting, Henrickson reported. He added, however, that Keith urged police to test his hands for gunshot residue.

Although five spent 9mm shell casings were found on Columbus Street, Shaw reported that the gun found in the car with Keith and Kincman appeared not to have been fired.

Kincman denied to police that she or Keith had anything to do with the shooting, which she said must have been committed by "Ro," who she said was angry at the victim for making "nasty comments" to Julia, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • NC and US DOJ again say data on in-custody deaths is secret; key lawmaker disagrees

    NC officials turned to the Department of Justice for a second time after the N.C. Watchdog Reporting Network raised questions about confidentiality.

  • Daunte Wright funeral — latest: Minnesota to hold two-minute silence as Ma’Khia Bryant shooting details emerge

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Star-Telegram’s 3rd NFL mock draft has Dallas Cowboys not repeating miss on Randy Moss

    Jerry Jones has made no secret about his excitement at the thought of tight end Kyle Pitts joining an already-explosive Cowboys offense.

  • Parents organize against 'dangerous' critical race theory in classrooms: Former professor

    Dr. Carol Swain on New York schools facing backlash for a 'woke' curriculum.'

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Fitness expert Denise Austin swears by the 80/20 rule after trying diet fads for 4 decades

    Of all the diet fads of the past decades, the 80/20 diet is the best for sustainable healthy eating, Denise Austin, a home-fitness pioneer, said.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Joe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

    Protesters evidently want all hands on deck in the push to make Washington, D.C. a state, and they're now headed to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) nautical home. Advocates for D.C. statehood are planning a protest on Thursday, Politico reported, and they'll be gathering at Manchin's house ... boat. "Yes," Politico writes for those unfamiliar, "[Manchin] lives on a boat docked in the harbor when he's in Washington." Indeed, the boat, Almost Heaven, is "anchored 8 miles south of the Capitol," a Time story described in 2014, going on to note that Manchin "routinely invites senators from both parties out for evening cruises." "I wasn't crazy on buying any real estate in Washington, not at all," Manchin told Time. The Washingtonian may have summed it up by writing, "Manchin lives on a boat because he doesn't like living here." In fact, this ended up sparking a Republican attack ad against Manchin in 2018, which slammed him for his "$700,000 D.C. luxury yacht." That's an assertion PolitiFact gave a "half-true" rating, writing that the boat's "40-foot length would generally qualify it as a yacht, but since Manchin lives there when he is in town, it could be just as easily described as a houseboat" — though he apparently purchased it for $220,000. Either way, it seems Manchin is one lawmaker who at any given moment — including, perhaps, as protesters gather — is always ready to sail away into the sunset. Today I learned from @politico playbook that Joe Manchin’s DC residence is a house boat... pic.twitter.com/oXIzR02irY — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • 53 people missing after Indonesian navy submarine 'sinks into 700-meter-deep trench'

    Fears were growing for the lives of 53 people on Wednesday after Indonesia’s defence ministry found oil floating in the sea above a deep-sea trench where a Navy submarine has vanished. The submarine is thought to have sunk into a trough 700 meters (2,300 feet) deep while conducting a torpedo drill, according to local reports. An aerial search found an oil spill near the submarine's dive location and two navy vessels with sonar capability have been deployed to assist the hunt, Indonesia's Defense Ministry said. The 43-year-old submarine, KRI Nanggala-402, was around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali when contact was lost. "[The navy] is currently searching for it. We know the area but it's quite deep," First Admiral Julius Widjojono said. Singapore and Australia, who have submarine rescue vessels, have also been asked for assistance. The vessel had been cleared to dive as part of a training exercise before it failed to report back. A total of 49 crew members, its commander and three gunners are thought to be onboard.

  • People are climbing over Trump’s border wall with $5 ladders, report says

    ‘Unlike the wall, these ladders are functional,’ a Texas activist tells Texas Monthly

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall to new one-year low

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to a fresh one-year low, suggesting layoffs were subsiding and strengthening expectations for another month of blockbuster job growth in April as a re-opening economy unleashes pent-up demand. But the labor market recovery has a long way to go, with the report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing at least 17.4 million people were collecting unemployment checks in early April, a sign that long-term joblessness was becoming entrenched. "While new layoffs have slowed considerably, they are still nowhere near the level associated with a stable labor market," said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation.

  • Derek Chauvin news: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • 'Normalization of hate:' White nationalist language of America First Caucus sets off new alarms on racism

    Experts say the language in platform of the would-be America First Caucus recalls past and current overtures to white nationalism.

  • Putin warns that anyone who threatens Russia's security will 'regret' it as he amasses 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders

    Anyone who threatens Russian security "will regret their deeds more than they have regretted anything in a long time," Putin said.

  • Jordan releases alleged plotters following king's appeal

    Jordan released 16 people detained earlier this month over an alleged foreign-backed conspiracy linked to a former crown prince after King Abdullah II requested they be let go in honor of the holy month of Ramadan. The 16, including tribal leaders and former senior officials, were arrested during a crackdown in which authorities placed Prince Hamzah, the king's half-brother, under a form of house arrest. Two of those arrested, former senior royal officials Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, remain in detention.

  • EU preparing legal case against AstraZeneca over vaccine shortfalls

    Four German regions said they would break with national policy and make the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine available to under-60s at their own risk on Thursday. The decision came as EU governments signalled their support for legal action against the British-Swedish company over delivery shortfalls. Germany recommends the AstraZeneca vaccine is only given to the over-60s because in very rare cases it can cause potentially fatal blood clots in younger people. Regulators stopped short of an outright ban and said the jab could be given to younger people after a personal consultation with a doctor about the risks. Bavaria, Saxony, the Berlin regional government and Mecklenburg-West Pomerania are using that loophole so that those prepared to take the risk will not have to wait for the German rollout to reach their age group and to use stockpiles that have built up because of restrictions and public distrust of the jab.