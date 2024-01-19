Police: 2 charged with neglecting 99-year-old mother, leading to her death

Two Rock Hill women are accused of neglecting their 99-year-old mother, leading to her death, police say.

Officers were called on Aug. 14, 2023 for a death investigation at a home on Greenwood Lane where they found a 99-year-old woman. First responders weren’t able to revive her.

At the time, detectives found evidence that neglect could have led to the woman’s death. Her daughters, 73-year-old Martha Rutledge and 68-year-old Nancy Rutledge, were her caregivers and were responsible for her wellbeing, police discovered.

As the investigation continued, police received the autopsy and toxicology reports for the victim. They found that she had died from “a lack of medical care and developed a sepsis infection and acute osteomyelitis (bone infections) due to necrotizing decubitus ulcers (bed sores).”

Police took out warrants against Martha and Nancy Rutledge for abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

The sisters turned themselves into the Rock Hill Police Department on Friday. Their next court date, a bond hearing, has not been scheduled yet.

