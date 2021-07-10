Police: 2 charged in road rage incident in Enfield

Jul. 10—ENFIELD — A driver and his passenger were charged Thursday afternoon in connection with a road rage incident at the intersection of New King Street and Route 5 where another driver was threatened with a knife and a machete, police said.

Police charged driver Timothy Philbin, 35, of 13 Sidor Drive, and his passenger, Kaitlyn Bennett, 28, of 16 Elan St., with second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Bennett was also charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree assault and second-degree reckless endangerment. Philbin was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police set a $25,000 bond on Bennett and a $10,000 bond on Philbin. The state Judicial Department's website did not indicate when the two would be appearing in court.

Police Chief Alaric Fox said that officers were called at 3:45 p.m. Thursday about a "reported road rage incident."

The man that called police said he had arrived at the intersection of New King Street and Route 5 where Philbin, the driver, and Bennett, his passenger, were stopped at a stop sign in a black Jeep, but not proceeding.

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

WHEN: Thursday, July 8, around 3:45 p.m. in Enfield

WHERE: The intersection of New King Street and Route 5

RESULT: 2 suspects arrested on threatening, breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, and other charges

After beeping three times, Philbin and Bennett got out of the Jeep and approached the man, who was in a truck. The man opened his door but saw that Bennett had a knife, the chief said. When he tried to close the door, Philbin and Bennett forced it open, and Bennett began swinging the knife, Fox said.

"The driver kept trying to close the door," Fox said.

Philbin then opened the trunk of the Jeep and took out a machete, the chief said. The man in the truck managed to get his driver's side door closed before Philbin could return, Fox said.

Philbin and Bennett eventually got back into the Jeep and drove away, Fox said. The man followed them in his truck and called 911, he said.

Story continues

When police apprehended Philbin and Bennett, they shared a different series of events, saying they weren't sure why the man began beeping his horn at them, and thought it might have been because there was something on the roof of their vehicle, Fox said.

They said that when they got out of their vehicle to talk to the man, an argument ensued and he began kicking Bennett, and that's when Bennett took out the knife, Fox said.

"Bennett says she took out the knife in self-defense," Fox said.

Responding officers found the knife and machete in the Jeep, and also discovered that the Jeep's registration had expired, Fox said.

Police said that no serious injuries occurred during the incident.

Adam covers the towns of Enfield and Suffield. For more updates, follow Adam on Twitter: @AHushinJI and Facebook: Adam Hushin.