Police: 2 dead, including 4-month-old baby, after shooting in Monroe

Two people are dead, including a 4-month-old baby, after a shooting in Monroe Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded at around 10:30 p.m. to the scene on Morrow Avenue, between South Church and Maurice streets.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or released the victims’ identities at this point.

No arrests have been made.

