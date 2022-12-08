Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire, body found outside

2
·1 min read

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say two firefighters died responding to a house fire where a body was found, while two people who lived in the home got out safely.

The firefighters who died were identified as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, Trooper David Beohm said.

The body of another person was discovered outside the house on the property, which sits on a large plot of land in in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

“We have a body in the back, and that's all still part of this whole investigation,” Boem said.

West Penn Township Police Chief James Bonner said two people — “an uncle and nephew” — lived in the three-story single-family home and were able to escape the fire. He said two other firefighters were treated for injuries.

They said more than 100 firefighters and officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. Bonner called it an active crime scene, with Pennsylvania State Police and the federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisting the investigation.

Recommended Stories

  • Names of 2 firefighters killed in Schuylkill County released

    59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old assistant fire chief Zachary Paris were killed battling the blaze in West Penn Township.

  • Pennsylvania firefighters dead after being trapped in three-alarm blaze

    Two Pennsylvania firefighters died from injuries sustained in a three-alarm house fire on Wednesday. A third body was also found near the home.

  • Brother finds body Baltimore firefighters missed in building

    Several hours after firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire in southwest Baltimore early Sunday, the scene was eerily quiet as Donte Craig stepped through the charred rubble, trying to remain hopeful. After hearing about the fire, which was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, family members grew increasingly concerned throughout the night because James Craig Jr. wasn’t answering calls or texts. Baltimore Police have launched a homicide investigation.

  • Hunter finds missing mom’s motorcycle. Then Pennsylvania cops find human remains nearby

    The woman’s daughter previously shared that her mother could potentially be found at a crime scene made to look like a vehicle accident.

  • Southern University marching band members killed while changing tire, Louisiana cops say

    The three students were on their way home to Texas for the holidays.

  • NYC's rat-fighting mayor fined over infestation at own house

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams is such an enemy of rats that he once called a press conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning them in poison. Now Adams finds himself contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over a rat infestation at a building he owns in Brooklyn. Adams was issued a summons by the city health department on May 10 after a health inspector spotted “fresh rat droppings” at his townhouse on Lafayette Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

  • San Francisco supervisors halt plan to allow police robots to use lethal force

    The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to halt a plan to allow police robots to use lethal force following a backlash. The board voted unanimously to pause the plan for now, but sent the issue back to committee for discussion and may vote to allow it in limited cases in the future. …

  • Texas cop didn't say 'gun' before fatal shooting, search

    A Texas police officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home three years ago didn’t say the woman was holding a gun before he pulled the trigger and never mentioned the weapon before searching the house, the officer who was with him that night testified Tuesday. Fort Worth Officer Carol Darch’s testimony in Aaron Dean’s murder trial for killing Atatiana Jefferson spoke to a key issue in the case: whether Dean saw Jefferson’s gun before he opened fire. Dean's lawyers say the white officer saw the weapon, while prosecutors contend that the evidence will show otherwise.

  • Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison

    Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison

  • 15 suspected drug smugglers killed by Thai border patrol

    Thai soldiers clashed with suspected drug smugglers in a forested area in the country's north near the Myanmar border, killing 15, authorities said Thursday. The soldiers encountered the group of suspects carrying backpacks Wednesday evening and ordered them to stop, but they instead opened fire, according to the Pha Muang Task Force, the military unit in charge of security in Thailand's northern border provinces. No soldiers were wounded but on Thursday morning when the military returned to inspect the scene in the Fang district of Chiang Mai province, they found 15 suspected smugglers dead and 29 backpacks packed with crystal meth, authorities said.

  • Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

    A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. “The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time," said U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz in the statement. In June, four migrants died and three other people were injured after a Jeep being pursued by Border Patrol agents crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the interstate near the Texas border city of Encinal.

  • License plate scanners read thousands of plates an hour in Charlotte. How it all works

    License plate scanners can help locate suspects and missing persons, but there have been issues in the past in Charlotte.

  • Man Who Mysteriously Vanished Turns Up Dead a Decade Later Under New Name

    Newtown Police DepartmentA Connecticut man who mysteriously disappeared nearly a decade ago in a high-profile case that was featured on a missing persons’ TV program was found dead on Monday in Upstate New York, where he’d been living under a new name.Connecticut authorities announced the shocking discovery on Wednesday, saying the long-missing Robert Hoagland—who disappeared without a trace on July 28, 2013—had been found after cops in Rock Hill, New York, responded to his home for an “untimely

  • Woman Shocked Electronic Rust Control Didn’t Work

    Wait until she finds out about the blinker fluid leak…

  • Japanese fans clean World Cup stadium one last time after loss to Croatia

    Japanese fans captured netizens’ hearts once again for cleaning up even after their beloved Samurai Blue suffered a heartbreaking loss to Croatia on Monday. The tense match, which ended with a high-stakes penalty shootout, saw Croatia come out victorious through a 3-1 score on penalties. Despite the loss, which ended Japan’s FIFA World Cup 2022 journey, Samurai Blue fans still tidied up Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

  • A family asked police to help man struggling with mental illness. Instead, they shot him.

    Those living with mental illness are overrepresented in America's criminal legal system – and they're 16 times more likely to be killed by police.

  • ‘I feel so betrayed’: Who should get my mother’s diamond rings? My late sister left them to her daughter-in-law. What options do I have?

    'I called my nephew and let him know how hurt I was. He sounded so sympathetic while I poured my heart out for 45 minutes.'

  • Man, woman face federal charges in connection with massive healthcare fraud

    Two people are facing federal charges for their part in a massive healthcare fraud and kickback scheme.

  • Minnesota firefighters rescue huge buck that fell through ice into river

    Volunteer firefighters in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, rescued a large buck that had fallen through the ice and into the freezing water of the Red Lake River on Monday.

  • ‘Next mass killer’: Dropped case foretold Colorado bloodbath

    Anderson Lee Aldrich loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and chugged vodka, ominously warning frightened grandparents not to stand in the way of an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become “the next mass killer.” “You guys die today and I’m taking you with me,” they quoted Aldrich as saying. It culminated in a standoff that the then-21-year-old livestreamed on Facebook, showing Aldrich in tactical gear inside the mother’s home and threatening officers outside — “If they breach, I’m a f----ing blow it to holy hell!” — before finally surrendering.