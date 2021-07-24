Police: 2 found dead Friday night

Jul. 24—HIGH POINT — High Point police reported that a man and a woman were found dead at a home Friday night after a caller reported being shot.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 10:45 p.m. after police received a call from an unknown woman saying that she had been shot, according to a news release.

Officers located a deceased male and a deceased female at 1613 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"No other suspects are being sought and there is no public threat to safety," the release stated. "Once further information is gathered an update will be issued."

The shooting brings the total number of homicides for the year to 12, which is the total number of homicides that occurred in High Point in all of 2020.