Police find 2 fugitives after stopping driver for speeding in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities said they pulled over a driver for speeding in Mt. Juliet Thursday evening, but they ended up discovering two fugitives wanted on nationwide extradition warrants for theft and armed robbery.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, a car was stopped for going 65 mph in a 40 mph zone along Lebanon Road near Sunset Circle on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Wanted man arrested after Mt. Juliet traffic stop

After stopping the vehicle, the driver reportedly opened the door, raised his arms, and told authorities he was rushing to a hospital because someone was shot in the car.

Officers said they briefly closed Lebanon Road while they called for EMS and investigated the incident. However, the investigation revealed the front passenger was actually treated back in December for gunshot wounds in Memphis.

Instacart driver frustrated after repeat offenders reportedly stole his car

Even though the front passenger provided false identification, authorities said they discovered the 29-year-old Memphis man’s real identity and learned that he was wanted out of Memphis for felony theft. He was still brought to the hospital as a precaution.

In addition, police said another passenger — described as a 20-year-old man from Jackson — was wanted out of Georgia for armed robbery.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Meanwhile, the driver was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana, according to officials.

No additional details have been released about Thursday’s traffic stop, including the identities of the three men in the car.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.