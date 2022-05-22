Police: 2 injured in early morning shooting outside Orlando Waffle House

Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Orlando on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the Waffle House on South Kirkman Road near Vineland Road around 4 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said that while they were investigating, another person who was shot at the Waffle House was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said that there was an argument between several people that led to the shooting and that a possible suspect had been detained.

