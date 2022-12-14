Police: 2 injured in Kalispell shooting

Dec. 13—Kalispell Police are investigating a Monday, Dec. 12 disturbance in the southwest area of the city that left two individuals hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to reports of an incident involving a weapon about 11:41 a.m., authorities said in a press release announcing the investigation. They found two injured men upon arrival.

First responders took the pair to an unidentified local medical facility, officials said.

Authorities deemed the disturbance isolated and said it posed no risk to the public. Detectives with the Kalispell Police Department are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Williams at (406) 758-7795.

