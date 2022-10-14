Police: 2 injured in Orlando drive-by shooting

Orlando police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of Fanfair Ave. and Edgemoor St. just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say two people were standing on the corner when someone shot at them from a passing car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

So far, police say they’ve only gathered “very limited” information on a possible suspect or suspects.

