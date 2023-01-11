Police: 2 juveniles arrested after incident involving weapon at Fitchburg High School

Two juveniles were arrested following an incident involving a weapon at Fitchburg High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to the high school took the juveniles involved in the reported incident into custody and confiscated a weapon, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Additional details on the nature of the incident were not immediately available.

Public school officials are assisting Fitchburg police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

