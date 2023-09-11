Police: 2 juveniles burglarized Hartselle gas station

Sep. 11—Two juveniles burglarized a Hartselle gas station early Saturday morning, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

Police said one of the juveniles used a BB gun to smash the glass front door of the Shell gas station at 100 U.S. 31 at 3 a.m. Both juveniles then entered the business and took vapes and other similar items, according to police.

Police said patrol units were able to locate the juveniles shortly after the call came in. The juveniles were transported to Tuscumbia per the Juvenile Probation Office.

