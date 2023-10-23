Police: 2 kidnapped, tortured on Chestnut Street

An Ithaca man was charged with the alleged kidnapping, assault, robbery and torture of two male victims over a period of hours in an apartment on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, the Ithaca Police Department said in a statement.

On Friday, Ithaca resident Arthur A. Harriett, 48, is being held in the Tompkins County Jail and has been charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts second-degree assault, two counts of first-class robbery and two counts of second-class robbery.

The investigation began Sept. 16, police said.

Ithaca Police were assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police said both victims are recovering and expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected, police said.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Ithaca man charged for kidnapping, torture Chestnut Street apartment