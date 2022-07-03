Police: 2 kids among 6 hurt in NC drive-by shooting

Two children were among six people who were hurt Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, police in eastern North Carolina said.

Officers responded to a home for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Clinton Police Department said in a news release. Officers found six people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation suggests that suspects arrived in a car and drove past the home, where people were gathered outside. They circled the block and then opened fire toward the home, striking the victims in what appeared to be a targeted attack, according to the news release.

Four adults, a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old boy were hurt. They were taken to a hospital and were all listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspects fled the scene.

ALSO READ: Armed woman having ‘crisis’ killed by police in Fayetteville

Angela Middleton, who lives down the street from the incident, told our partners at ABC 11 that she tried to help three of the victims after hearing the car and the gunfire.

Middleton told reporters that the older woman, her son, and her 12-year-old grandson are related to a man who was shot and killed Friday evening near Kennedy Street.

However, authorities said they are still trying to determine if the shooting was related to other recent shootings.

The Highway Patrol told ABC 11 that Clinton officers who responded to the scene originally found four people with gunshot wounds. Officers later found that the infant had also been wounded. The sixth person was found on another street in town with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

(WATCH BELOW: Multiple people hurt after church bus collides with vehicle in Raleigh)







