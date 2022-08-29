Police: 2 killed in Oregon grocery store, suspect found dead

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A person entered a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening and fatally shot two people, authorities said.

The person believed to be the shooter was found dead inside the Safeway store, Bend Police said in a statement.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04 p.m.

At least one shooter was firing shots in the parking lot, authorities said. The shooter then entered the Safeway and shot one person inside the entrance. The shooter continued firing inside the store, fatally shooting another person, according to police.

Police found the suspected shooter deceased inside the Safeway. Authorities said it did not appear police fired any shots.

No additional details were immediately available.

Bend is a city of about 97,000 approximately 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Portland, Oregon.

Molly Taroli, 40, told The Bulletin newspaper she was with her husband in the Safeway shopping for dinner when the shooter went through the store “spraying shots.”

Taroli told the newspaper she took her own handgun from her purse. Employees, Taroli said, were yelling “go, go, go!” as they tried to help people flee.

Josh Caba, another shopper in the store, told KTVZ he was with his four children when he heard multiple shots.

“I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming,” Caba told the news outlet. “It was a horrifying experience.”

