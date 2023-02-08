Police: 2 male suspects armed with knife stole pickup truck, personal property

Dayton Police responded to an armed robbery late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Free Pike at around 10:15 a.m. after receiving reports of an armed robbery, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Two male suspects held a knife up to the victim and stole some personal property, dispatch said. It is currently unknown what was stolen.

The suspects left in a 2006 red Chevy Avalanche, last seen heading west on Free Pike, dispatch informed.

The suspects are thought to have stolen the Chevy along with a white work trailer from another victim, according to dispatch.

There were no reported injuries.

Dayton Police is investigating the incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.