Police: 2 Mass. residents arrested after fentanyl, meth found in car with young kids

Two Massachusetts residents were arrested after police in Salem, New Hampshire, found fentanyl and methamphetamine in their car, along with two young children, law enforcement officials said.

Lisbran Antonio Lopez, 31, of Lynn, and Chrismarlyn Suazo, 28, of Malden, are facing charges including drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Salem Police Department.

Salem detectives and DEA agents found the suspects in a vehicle on Meisner Circle on Tuesday night, and recovered more than one pound of methamphetamine and more than 100 grams of fentanyl, police said.

Two small children who were also in the car were removed from their care.

Lopez and Suazo are being held in jail without bail pending arraignment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

