Police: 2 men arrested, accused of selling fake Taylor Swift tickets in Cincinnati

Two men are accused of scamming Taylor Swift fans out of tickets to the pop superstar’s Cincinnati concerts last weekend.

Beng Sweet Jr., 51, and Gilberto Torres, 53, were arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Court on Monday, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> PHOTOS: Taylor Swift performs in Cincinnati

Court documents obtained by News Center 7 showed that police accused both men of scamming people out of $1,000 for fake tickets to Swift’s concert on Friday night, June 30.

Both Sweet and Torres are facing one count of theft. Torres is also facing one count each of receiving stolen property and possessing criminal tools.

Torres also reportedly used a “fake ID vendor badge” in the alleged scam, according to court records.

>> Reds star rookie Elly De La Cruz declines Home Run Derby invitation

Swift played two sold-out shows at Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1.

Prior to the shows, the Better Business Bureau and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost warned of scams targeted at fans eager to still try and get the highly sought-after tickets.